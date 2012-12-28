* Program will be rolled out at US dealers next spring
* Nissan will repair or replace underperforming batteries
* Offer will be rolled out in other markets as well
* Leaf global sales short of targets in current fiscal year
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Dec 28 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said it will offer to replace some poorly performing batteries
on its Leaf electric car and improve warranty coverage for the
battery systems for its almost 20,000 U.S. owners.
The move comes as the Japanese automaker closes a year
marked by disappointing sales and complaints by some U.S.
customers about the Leaf's battery capacity.
Nissan will repair or replace lithium-ion batteries that
have fallen under a specified capacity as well as expand the
warranty on the battery to cover for lost capacity for the first
five years or 60,000 miles, Executive Vice President Andy Palmer
said in a post on an online owners' forum on Thursday.
"Our actions today are intended to put customer minds at
ease regarding the topic of battery capacity loss," Palmer said
in his letter.
Nissan's actions also will apply globally, and the company
will notify owners in the coming months in other markets, he
added. The program will be rolled out at U.S. dealers next
spring.
Nissan is falling well short of its goal of doubling Leaf
sales in the company's current fiscal year, which runs through
March 2013. Demand in the United States is particularly weak,
with sales through November down 4.5 percent at 8,330 cars.
SPUTTERING SALES
Leaf is not the only electric vehicle to struggle in the
U.S. market. General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt plug-in
hybrid car has come up short of expectations, previously forcing
the U.S. automaker to idle the plant that makes the car.
However, Volt sales are two-and-a-half times those of the Leaf
so far this year.
Since the Leaf's debut in December 2010 in Japan and seven
U.S. metropolitan areas, Nissan has sold more than 43,000 of the
EVs globally. But so far this fiscal year, Leaf's global sales
are up only 25 percent to 18,226, and Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn has acknowledged that achieving the goal to double sales
to about 40,000 vehicles would be difficult.
Palmer said Nissan's engineers have worked to ensure the
Leaf batteries were operating as specified. However, the company
agreed previously to buy back about 10 EVs from unsatisfied
customers, mostly in Arizona where several owners had voiced
dissatisfaction in online forums over the energy storage
capacity of the batteries.
Nissan previously said the Arizona drivers were operating
their cars beyond company recommendations, using and recharging
their batteries at a faster rate than most Leaf drivers and
causing the batteries to lose capacity quicker than indicated in
the manual.
"We know that some of you have not been satisfied with the
pace of our support activities," Palmer said to the owners. "We
want to take actions which will further improve our customers'
satisfaction with their Nissan Leafs."
The capacity loss coverage for the battery is on top of the
car's normal three-year, 36,000-mile warranty, as well as the
battery's eight-year, 100,000-mile coverage for defects, he
said. It protects against capacity loss in batteries that fall
below nine of the 12 bars displayed on the car's battery
capacity gauge.
A vehicle whose battery has nine bars remaining is retaining
about 70 percent of its original battery capacity.
For those whose batteries have fallen below nine bars during
the coverage, Nissan said it will repair or replace the battery
with a new or rebuilt battery to restore capacity at or above
nine bars, Palmer said.
Nissan said the specifics of the new warranty will be
communicated to each owner early next year and will apply to the
2013 model upon its U.S. release in the first quarter, as well
as to 2011 and 2012 models. Nissan also said it expects the
"great majority" of Leaf owners will not have to use the
enhanced warranty.
The Leaf is in its first generation. Nissan has not said
when it will introduce the second generation, but the company
has improved the 2013 model's driving range by 14 percent and
lowered the price tag.
Nissan officials said changes in the remodeled EV, which
went on sale in Japan last month, were based on comments from
customers who voiced fears of being stranded by a vehicle that
ran out of electric charge.
Production of the 2013 Leaf began at the company's Smyrna,
Tennessee, plant this month, while battery assembly at an
adjacent factory started in November. Before this month, the
Leaf was built only in Japan.