Aug 17 U.S. safety regulators are investigating
reports that a damaged cable assembly in the 2012 Nissan Versa
could prevent its airbag from deploying in a crash.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its
investigation covered an estimated 100,000 Versas sold in the
United States.
NHTSA, which has opened a preliminary investigation, said
Nissan had notified it that the airbag cable assembly was
founded pinched within the steering column on some Versas.
"Damage or a short to this cable may cause the airbag to not
deploy, which poses a safety risk," said NHTSA's Office of
Defect Investigation.
A NHTSA defect investigation can lead to a safety recall.
The safety agency said it had received no complaints or
reports of failures.