TOKYO Aug 26 A page on Nissan Motor Co's
Japanese website had been altered for nearly two months
before being remedied and users that accessed it may have
downloaded files infected with viruses, the Japanese automaker
said on Tuesday.
Users opening the page for calculating vehicles trade-in
value were automatically sent to a non-Nissan website from which
they may have downloaded virus files had they clicked on
anything, spokesman Chris Keeffe said.
Around 47,800 users accessed the altered page between June
30 and August 30, he said.
Nissan has not confirmed if any personal information was
leaked and an internet security firm is investigating, the
company said in a statement.
"We deeply apologise for causing troubles and concerns," it
said, asking users to check whether their computers are infected
with viruses.
It was not immediately clear who had altered the website.
Earlier this week, Sony Corp's PlayStation network
had suffered a cyber attack, which overwhelmed the system with
traffic.
