April 13 Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co
will build its fourth automobile plant in Dalian, China
through a local joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Co, marking
its entry into the country's Northeast, The Nikkei business
daily said.
The company plans to invest 30 billion to 40 billion yen
($371 million to $494 million) in the new plant with an annual
capacity of 200,000 units, the newspaper said.
The plant, which is expected to begin production in 2014,
will manufacture the Murano and X-Trail sport utility vehicles,
a category rapidly gaining popularity in China, the business
daily reported.
Nissan also aims to manufacture battery-run electric
vehicles from the plant, and use it as an export base for
Russia, Asia and other markets, the paper said.