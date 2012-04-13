* Plant in Dalian would be first in northeast China -Nikkei
* To invest $370-$495 mln in 200,000 unit capacity plant
-Nikkei
* Nissan says no decision on new China plant yet
TOKYO, April 13 Nissan Motor Co will
build its fourth Chinese auto factory in Dalian city through its
joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co, the Nikkei
business daily said on Friday, marking the carmaker's entry into
northeast China.
Japan's No.2 automaker plans to invest 30 billion to 40
billion yen ($371 million to $494 million) in the new plant,
which will have an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles and is
scheduled to start production in 2014, the newspaper said citing
company sources.
The plant will produce the Murano and X-Trail sport utility
vehicles, a category rapidly gaining popularity in China. Nissan
also plans to make battery-operated electric vehicles at the
plant, the business daily reported.
"We are aware of the speculation surrounding our plan to
build another plant in China, but as no decisions have been made
to date. We have nothing further to say at this time," a Nissan
spokesman said, adding the carmaker's mid-term business plan for
China is progressing as planned.
In its mid-term business plan, dubbed Nissan Power 88 and
issued last June, Nissan said it would focus on China along with
other major emerging markets in Brazil, India and Russia, as
well as newly developing ones in Southeast Asia.
Nissan has said previously it wants to build Infiniti luxury
vehicles in China to boost sales in the high-tariff market. It
has also announced plans to assemble electric vehicles in China
under the joint venture Venucia brand.
Local production, which can guarantee steady supply and cut
costs, has been seen as essential for foreign automakers to
expand their footprint in the world's biggest auto market.
Shares of Nissan rose 1.1 percent by the mid-day break, in
line with a 1.3 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225 average
.