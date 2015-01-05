BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Nissan Group of North America -
* Nissan Group of North America says total U.S. sales for December 2014 of 117,318 units, up 6.9 percent compared to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company