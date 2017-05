Jan 21 Nissay Asset Management (NAM), a unit of Nippon Life Insurance Co, hired Shinsuke Takarada as a senior portfolio manager to work on its joint venture with RWC Partners.

Takarada will work on the RWC Nissay Japan Focus Fund and the Japanese Stewardship Fund, RWC Partners said.

Before joining NAM, Takarada worked at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities specializing in environmental, social and governance issues. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)