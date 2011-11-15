REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
TOKYO Nov 15 Nisshin Steel Co said on Tuesday it and Nippon Metal Industry Co will hold a joint news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on their steel operations. The presidents of the two companies will attend.
Media have reported that the two are in talks to merge their operations to become Japan's No.2 steel maker after Nippon Steel Corp. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 Argentina's national government and the governors of 20 provinces signed a mining deal on Tuesday to harmonize taxes and regulations in hopes of attracting investment, but the action was criticized by industry sources and environmentalists alike.