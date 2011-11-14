TOKYO Nov 14 The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trade in Nisshin Steel Co and Nippon Metal Industry Co on Monday after business daily Nikkei reported that the two companies were in talks to merge their operations to become Japan's No.2 stainless steel maker after Nippon Steel Corp.

Nisshin Steel was last up 5.5 percent at 116 yen, and Nippon Metal Industry had added 13 percent to 78 yen ahead of the suspension. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)