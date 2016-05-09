May 9 Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it to transfer cosmetics business to a new subsidiary (subsidiary A) that based in Japan, with effective date on July 1

* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (subsidiary B) in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, for pharmaceutical sale, and the new subsidiary to be capitalized at 50 million yen

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z7PbyJ

