TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese furniture retailer
Nitori Holdings Co beat its own guidance and posted a
record first-half profit on Thursday, as a shift towards selling
more expensive, higher-margin products helped offset higher
costs caused by a decline in the value of the yen.
Nitori manufactures about 80 percent of its products abroad
while most of its stores are in Japan, a scenario which has
raised production and import costs for other retailers which buy
in foreign currency but sell in yen.
Many Japanese executives and even Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
have recently cited the potential negative impact of the weak
yen on the economy, as many companies have shifted manufacturing
abroad.
Nitori posted a record 37.5 billion yen ($343 million)
operating profit for the six months to end-August, up 20.4
percent from a year earlier, exceeding its own forecast for a
3.7 percent decline.
Spending per customer at Nitori stores rose 5.5 percent
during the period, even as customer traffic rose only 0.5
percent. The company said best-selling products during the
period included deluxe sofas and mattresses.
Nitori's focus on higher-end goods is similar to a strategy
adopted by Fast Retailing Co, operator of the Uniqlo
clothing store chain, which has managed to boost spending per
customer by stocking more expensive, higher-margin items such as
cashmere sweaters.
Like other retailers, Nitori said it had hedged itself to
cover currency risks given its reliance on overseas production.
The company's needs for the current fiscal year to
end-February are completely covered at 99 yen to the dollar
while the following year is nearly fully hedged at 101.20 yen
per dollar, Fumiki Takeda, general manager in the finance
department, told an earnings briefing.
Nitori's shares ended 1.8 percent higher at 6,340 yen before
the earnings announcement, near a record high of 6,390 hit in
intraday trade. The gain was roughly in line with a 1.3 percent
gain in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 109.3000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Miral Fahmy)