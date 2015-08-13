Aug 13 Sinking crop prices and frenzied output
growth by producers have sparked a flurry of dealmaking worth
nearly $10 billion in the fragmented nitrogen fertilizer sector
that may kick off consolidation in the largest of the three
nutrient markets.
Illinois-based CF Industries Holdings Inc, the
world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer, was involved
in three of four deals in the past month, taking out two
potential competitors in its backyard and locking up sales
volumes in the United States, the world's No. 1 corn-producing
country.
"What CF is doing is classic corporate self-preservation in
a world where there are well-financed people trying to get in to
their core Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast nitrogen market," said
Chris Damas, editor of the BCMI Report on markets.
Unlike in the potash and phosphate industries dominated by a
few players, the top 20 nitrogen companies account for just over
one-third of global supply, according to consultancy CRU Group.
CF's share is less than 4 percent, it said.
On Wednesday farmer co-operative CHS Inc ditched
plans to spend $3 billion building a plant in North Dakota and
agreed instead to pay $2.8 billion for a stake in CF's nitrogen
fertilizer unit, while securing a supply deal.
It follows last Thursday's announcement CF would buy
Netherlands-based rival OCI NV's North American and
European plants for $6 billion, to become the biggest publicly
traded nitrogen player.
The deals increase CF's market clout by removing two
potential U.S. rival plants, just as Agrium Inc, Yara
International, Koch Industries and others
build North American capacity.
CVR Partners LP said on Monday it would buy Rentech
Nitrogen Partners LP for $533 million, creating North
America's fifth-largest nitrogen maker.
Potash Corp's $8.6 billion takeover bid for German
rival K+S AG has captured headlines this summer, a
deal that would expand the reach of the world's biggest
fertilizer producer.
POORER TIMES ON THE FARM
The incentive to cut deals in nitrogen fertilizer starts at
the farm gate.
Falling grain prices have lightened farmers' wallets,
especially after corn plunged Wednesday to a nearly
10-month low.
With lower crop receipts, farmers cannot afford to pay as
much for fertilizer and other farm inputs, although farmers
apply nitrogen more regularly than other nutrients.
Earlier this year, North American prices of urea, a popular
form of nitrogen, slid to a four-year low of less than $300 per
tonne.
"You're in a down cycle, commodity prices are down, I think
people might be seeing it as a prolonged period," said CHS Chief
Executive Officer Carl Casale in an interview.
"(Producers) see that as an opportunity to consolidate the
industry (and) that would be driving a lot of public company
activity."
Global demand for nitrogen in 2014/15 is forecast by
International Fertilizer Industry Association at 112 million
tonnes of nutrient, about three times phosphate demand and about
four times the size of the potash market.
In the CHS deal, CF also secures sales of up to 1.7 million
tons annually, similar to its 2014 ammonia-supply deal with
phosphate producer Mosaic Co, providing significant
sales in uncertain times.
The moves come as global surpluses of urea and ammonia are
expected to creep higher to nearly one-fifth of production by
2018, according to a May report by BMO Capital Markets.
That fragmented nature of the industry means it takes longer
for producers to rein in output when times are tough.
"I think when companies buy smaller players, it benefits the
bigger player," said Dan Neiman, a partner with Neiman Funds
Management, which owns CF shares. "It's going to benefit them in
the long run."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Lisa Shumaker)