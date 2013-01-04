LJUBLJANA Jan 4 Slovenia has given a hybrid loan of 100 million euros ($131 million) to its second largest bank Nova KBM , to boost its capital eroded by rising bad loans.

Slovenian banks, including the state-owned NKBM, are at the heart of speculation that the euro zone country may need an international bailout this year, as they are nursing some 6.7 billion euros of bad loans, which equals 19 percent of GDP.

The loan extended to NKBM would raise its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent as required by the European Banking Authority, the ministry of finance said on Friday.

The loan carries an interest rate of 10 percent and will be converted into share capital if NKBM's Core Tier 1 capital falls below 7 percent.

Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said last week it may need more fresh capital this year after receiving 383 million euros from the state in 2012.

Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis because of its dependency on exports and is struggling with a new recession in the face of lower export demand and a fall in domestic spending caused by budget cuts.

The government in October managed to issue its first bond in 19 months, averting a bailout for at least 6 months.

Shares of NKBM, which has market capitalisation of 47.6 million euros, closed 4.35 percent higher at 1.27 euros amid low turnout on Friday, before news of the loan was released. ($1 = 0.7636 euros)