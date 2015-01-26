BUDAPEST Jan 26 Hungary's OTP Bank is in talks to raise its offer for state-owned Slovenian bank Nova KBM provided the government strip the lender of some underperforming assets, a source at OTP told Reuters.

A spokesman for OTP declined comment.

U.S. private equity fund Apollo has reportedly made a rival offer of 200 million euros for Nova KBM (NKBM), according to Slovenian newspapers, and the government aims to select a buyer by the end of February.

"We offered 130 million euros but we think that the Serbian branches and the leasing unit have a negative value," said a senior source with direct knowledge of the talks.

"We told them that if those are taken out, we'd be willing to raise our offer," said the source, who asked not to be identified. "We are actually in talks, even though our offer was clearly lower."

In December 2013 the government spent more than 3 billion euros to rescue several local banks, including NKBM.

In October 2014, NKBM failed an ECB stress test which found the bank could have a capital shortfall of 31 million euros at the end of 2016 in an adverse scenario.

NKBM has said it would cover any shortfall with its 2014 profit.

The bank is one of 15 firms earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three have been sold. Slovenia's government still controls more than half of the country's banking sector. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)