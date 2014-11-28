LJUBLJANA Nov 28 Slovenia's second-largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), posted a group net profit of 26.4 million euros for the first nine months of 2014 versus a loss of 66.9 million a year earlier.

State-owned NKBM, which is set for privatisation after being bailed out by the government last year, is one of two Slovenian banks which failed ECB stress tests in October.

The tests showed that NKBM would have a capital shortfall of 31 million euros at the end of 2016 under an adverse scenario. The lender said the shortfall will be covered by its 2014 profits.

The bank said in a statement on Friday that its balance sheet assets stood at 4.46 billion euros at the end of September, down by 7.2 percent compared to the end of 2013.

It said new provisions for bad loans made in the first nine months reached 33.2 million euros compared to 95.7 million a year earlier.

The government hopes to sell NKBM by the end of the first quarter of 2015 and has received several binding bids.

According to the local media reports, Hungarian bank OTP has submitted the highest bid which values the bank at some 150 million euros. OTP declined to comment on the reports. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)