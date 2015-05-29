LJUBLJANA May 29 Slovenia's second largest bank
state-owned Nova KBM (NKBM), which is slated for privatisation,
reported that its group net profit fell to 12.3 million euros
($13.49 million) in the first quarter of 2015 from 16.4 million
in the same period of 2014.
The bank said in a statement on Friday net interest rate
income fell by 5.6 percent compared to the same period of 2014,
while balance sheet assets fell by 12 percent since the end of
March 2014 to 4.3 billion euros.
Net provisions for bad loans reached 5 million euros in the
first quarter of 2015 compared to 4.5 million a year ago.
NKBM, which was rescued by the state in 2013 and is expected
to be sold in the coming weeks, also said it expected to end
2015 in a profit but gave no details.
According to local media, Slovenian authorities are in talks
with the European Commission regarding restrictions that were
imposed on the NKBM in return for approving the state aid to the
bank in 2013.
Daily newspaper Delo reported in March that U.S. investment
fund Apollo was offering some 200 million euros for
NKBM Other media reports said Apollo wants the EU
restrictions to be lifted before it buys the bank.
Apollo has declined to comment.
The European Commission approved the aid on the condition
that the bank did not expand its business by the end of 2017 and
that it refrained from paying management bonuses and dividends
till then.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)