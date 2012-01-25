* The units to merge in 2014, decision in March -Asahi

* Analysts, investors have urged merger to boost efficiency

* Thai floods, stagnant home market weighing on results

* Shares show little reaction to report, rise 0.3 pct (Adds background, share price reaction)

TOKYO, Jan 25 NKSJ Holdings, Japan's third-largest non-life insurer, aims to merge its two main units, Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa Insurance, to cut costs and boost efficiency as it confronts the costs of the Thai floods and a stagnant home market, the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.

Analysts and investors have been urging a combination of the NKSJ units to improve efficiency and cut costs. The company was given more impetus to act when payouts jumped after the flooding in Thailand, where many Japan firms have manufacturing facilities.

NKSJ in November forecast a net loss of 12 billion yen ($154 million) for the financial year to end-March, although the Asahi said this is expected to have grown to 100 billion yen.

The Asahi said a formal decision on the merger was expected by end-March, with NKSJ aiming to combine the two during the first half of the financial year that begins in April 2014.

NKSJ said in a statement that nothing had been decided on the matter.

NKSJ was formed when Sompo and Nipponkoa combined under a holding company structure in 2010 although the two remained separate entities. The insurer has said it wanted to retain the two brands' distinct identities.

The holding company structure is often used in Japanese mergers to allow the original firms to remain separate entities and giving management some time to tackle the combination of rigid corporate cultures, including salary and seniority schedules.

The insurer's stock showed little reaction to the news, rising 0.3 percent in early trade to 1,560 yen while its bigger rivals, MS&AD Insurance and Tokio Marine, each rose 0.6 percent. The broader market's benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)