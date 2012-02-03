COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish industrial group NKT Holding and Norwegian Subsea 7 have agreed to sell their oil pipelines business to U.S. oilfield equipment group National Oilwell Varco for 3.8 billion Danish crowns ($673.4 million).

NKT Holding owns 51 percent and Subsea 7 owns 49 percent of the company being divested, NKT Flexibles.

"The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the relevant competition authorities, and is expected to close during the first half of 2012," NKT Holding A/S said in a statement on Friday.

NKT Holding said it would book a gain on the transaction this year.