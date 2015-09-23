By Teis Jensen
| COPENHAGEN, Sept 23
Danish power cable maker NKT
Cables expects its business of delivering underwater cables to
offshore wind farms to grow rapidly in the coming years, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
The company, which is part of NKT Holding, has more
than 20 percent of the market for offshore cables, accounting
for 18 percent of its sales. It expects market volumes to grow
on average by some 28 percent per year from 2016 to 2020.
"We clearly want to be part of that growth," Oliver
Schlodder, executive vice president for Strategy & Specialties,
said when presenting the company's strategy to investors.
NKT could increase its production capacity for offshore
cables by 45 percent through a relatively small investment of
about 250 million crowns ($37 million).
"The step to adding more than the 45 percent is not just yet
around the corner for us," Chief Executive Officer Michael
Hedegaard Lyng said, when asked if the increase would be enough
to keep pace with the strong market growth.
"If that means we would have to go down to 18 percent market
share from 20 percent, then that is fine," he said.
The bet on offshore cables is part of a new strategy which
should bring NKT Cables' return on capital employed (RoCE) up to
over 15 percent in 2020 from an expected 7 percent this year.
NKT Cables ranks 16th in the global market for power cables,
where Italy's Prysmian and France's Nexans
are market leaders. However, it leads in the offshore market, as
well as for railway cables.
In a bid to lift margins in recent years, it has moved away
from the highly competitive market for low and medium voltage
cables and into high margin niche markets.
Denmark has a strong offshore wind hub including the world's
largest offshore wind farm developer DONG Energy,
the world's top wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems,
and the wind power division of Germany's Siemens.
($1 = 6.7031 Danish crowns)
(Editing by David Clarke)