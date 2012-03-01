COPENHAGEN, March 1 Danish industrial group NKT Holding said on Thursday it expected organic revenue growth of about 5 to 10 percent this year, after posting a fall in 2011 profits.

The maker of professional cleaning machines and power cables said it expected 2012 operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be in a range of 1.05 billion to 1.25 billion Danish crowns