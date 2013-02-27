COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish industrial group NKT Holding posted a stronger-than-forecast operational profit for the fourth quarter, aided by the sale of NKT Flexibles, and said earnings would be flat this year.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 320 million Danish crowns ($56.10 million) in the quarter, exceeding analysts' average expectations for 275 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose to 4.00 billion crowns, in line with forecasts. The group said it made 2 billion crowns from the sale of NKT Flexibles.

NKT Holding, a manufacturer of power cables and professional cleaning equipment, said it expected 2013 revenue in standard metal prices and operational EBITDA to be on a par with 2012.

($1 = 5.7038 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)