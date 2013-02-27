COPENHAGEN Feb 27 Danish industrial group NKT Holding has little hope for growth in main its European markets in 2013 and will keep its focus on emerging markets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"In the main markets in Europe there is not much hope for growth," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang told Reuters after the group posted a stronger-than-forecast operational profit for the fourth quarter, aided by the sale of NKT Flexibles, and said earnings would be flat this year.

He added the group would seek growth in emerging markets in 2013 and that it has the financial strength to carry out acquisitions. (Reporting by Teis jensen)