COPENHAGEN, May 22 Danish industrial group NKT Holding reported an unexpected fall in first quarter operating profit as its two biggest units were held back by lacklustre business sentiment in Europe.

The group, which also makes professional cleaning equipment, stood by its 2013 financial outlook and said operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 5 percent to 217 million Danish crowns ($37.48 million).

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a rise to 257 million crowns.

"The NKT Group is negatively influenced by the European markets, where customers remain cautious," the company said in a statement.

Its NKT Cables unit lifted revenue by 4 pct while revenue at its Nilfisk-Advance unit was flat compared with the same quarter a year ago. The cables unit was also partly hurt by a harsh winter which affected the construction market, the company said.

NKT warned three months ago that earnings would be flat this year, and reiterated its outlook on Wednesday.

Three months ago, the group scrapped its long-term targets due to sluggish sales and tougher competition.

The cable manufacturing sector has been hurt by the downturn in Europe and NKT has been further hit by weak equipment sales to China, where the government last year froze the construction of a high-speed railway. ($1 = 5.7897 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)