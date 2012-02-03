COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danish industrial group NKT Holding will use the proceeds from its divestment of its pipelines unit NKT Flexibles to reduce debt, Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said on Friday.

NKT Holding and Norwegian oilfield engineer Subsea 7 announced on Friday that they had agreed to sell their jointly owned NKT Flexibles to U.S. oilfield equipment company National Oilwell Varco for 3.8 billion Danish crowns ($673.36 million).

Hofman-Bang said the sale price was attractive at 14 times the unit's estimated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

He said he expected the NKT group's gearing -- expressed as net interest-bearing debt relative to operational EBITDA -- to fall below 2.0 by the end of 2012. It stood at 5.0 at the end of the third quarter. ($1 = 5.6433 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Henriette Jacobsen)