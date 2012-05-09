COPENHAGEN May 9 The head of Danish industrial group NKT Holding said on Wednesday that the company was not likely to make any big mergers or acquistions this year despite the divestment of its Flexibles offshore pipelines business.

"There might be some small M&A, but you should mot expect a whole lot on M&A this year," Chief Executive Thomas Hofman-Bang said in a webcast conference on the company's first-quarter results.

Hofman-Bang said the management was discussing with NKT Holding's board how to use the improved balance sheet after the divestment of Flexibles brought gearing back to target, but said the company did not have much on the M&A radar.

"We don't have a strong pipeline of M&A opportunities," Hofman-Bang said. (Reporting by John Acher)