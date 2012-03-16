LJUBLJANA, March 16 Slovenia's largest
bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, has in the past two weeks bought
back a further 55.8 million euros ($72.9 million) of its
state-guaranteed 3-year bond which matures on July 23 this year,
the company said on Friday.
Along with the previous buy-backs of the same bond, which
carries a coupon of 3.25 percent, the purchase reduced the
bond's nominal value to about 873 million euros from the initial
value of 1.5 billion euros, it said in a statement.
The government said last month it was planning to sell more
than a half of its 55 percent stake in NLB. Belgian banking and
insurance group KBC is NLB's second-largest owner with
a stake of 25 percent.
NLB must boost its capital by 400 million euros by the end
of June in line with demands from the European Banking
Authority.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Helen Massy-Beresford)