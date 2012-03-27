LJUBLJANA, March 27 Slovenia's largest bank,
Nova Ljubljanska banka, has since March 19 bought back a further
95.3 million euros ($127 million) of its three-year
state-guaranteed bonds which mature on July 23, the company said
on Tuesday.
Along with previous buybacks of the same bonds, which carry
a coupon of 3.25 percent, the purchase reduced the bonds'
nominal value to about 777.4 million euros from the initial
value of 1.5 billion, it said in a statement.
NLB must boost its capital by 400 million euros by the end
of June, in line with demands from the European Banking
Authority, but a local paper reported earlier on Tuesday that
the government was seeking to postpone this
deadline.
The government said last month it was planning to sell more
than a half of its 55 percent stake in NLB. Belgian banking and
insurance group KBC is NLB's second-largest owner with
a stake of 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7504 euros)b
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)