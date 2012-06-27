LJUBLJANA, June 27 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) will this week issue new shares and a contingent convertible (CoCo) bond worth some 380 million euros ($473.90 million) to meet the EU's capital requirements, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Bozo Jasovic said the government, which owns some 55 percent of NLB, would buy the entire bond issue of 320 million euros ($399.07 million).

The new shares worth 61 million euros will be purchased by the Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which, according to a calculation by Reuters, would lift its stake in NLB to nearly 34 percent from 25 percent.

"In this way the bank will have enough capital ... at least until the end of this year," Jasovic told reporters after a shareholders' meeting.

Earlier this month the government raised the overall estimate of how much NLB needed by more than half to 500 million euros and warned the bank would need additional funds to keep operating into the future.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said in December NLB needed at least 320 million euros of fresh funds by the end of June 2012 to lift its capital ratio requirement to the required 9 percent from 6 percent.

The Slovenian government had said it was hoping to find a strategic investor for the bank by the end of this year but no concrete details have emerged.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said last week Slovenia hoped to avoid the need for an international bailout for its banks.

Its three largest banks need fresh capital this year after ending 2011 with a loss, burdened by non-performing loans given to local firms in the past.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports.

After a mild recovery in 2010 its economy contracted by 0.2 percent in 2011. The government expects a further decline of 0.9 percent this year as exports dwindle and domestic spending shrinks after hefty government budget cuts.

The Bank of Slovenia said in February the Slovenian banking system, which is dominated by domestic banks, would post a joint loss for the third straight year in 2012 due to a rising number of non-performing loans. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Cowell)