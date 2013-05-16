(Adds quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA May 16 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) had a loss of 0.7 million euros ($904,200) in the first quarter of 2013 due to bad loans, versus a loss of 34.6 million in the same period of 2012, the bank said on Thursday.

The unlisted state-owned NLB, which needs a capital injection of 367 million euros by the end of July to meet European Union capital requirements, is at the heart of speculation that Slovenia might need a bailout within a year.

The bank said it managed to cut costs by 6 percent year-on-year while its Tier 1 capital ratio reached 8.9 percent at the end of March, versus 8.8 percent at the end of last year and 7 percent at the end of March 2012.

"In the first quarter the size of loans to the non-banking sector was reduced while the portfolio of the bank continued to worsen ... therefore balance sheet assets fell by 1 percent compared to the end of 2012 to 14.3 billion euros," the bank said in a statement.

NLB and two other state banks are holding the lion's share of some 7 billion euros of bad loans which are choking the country's banking sector.

The government plans to transfer 3.3 billion euros of those loans to a newly established bad bank from June so as to ease the credit crunch and enable bank privatisation.

It also plans to inject fresh capital of 900 million euros in its three largest banks by the end of July to increase their capital strength in line with the regulators' requirements.

Slovenia is the only one of the former ex-communist states that refused to sell its major banks, leaving room for corruption and cronyism, which helped mount the huge amount of bad loans following the onset of the global crisis.

Slovenia is the only one of the former ex-communist states that refused to sell its major banks, leaving room for corruption and cronyism, which helped mount the huge amount of bad loans following the onset of the global crisis.

The country is struggling with a new recession since last year amid lower export demand and a fall in domestic spending caused by budget cuts, but managed to buy some time in early May when it issued two bonds with the joint value of $3.5 billion. ($1 = 0.7742 euros)