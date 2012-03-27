LJUBLJANA, March 27 Slovenia is hoping to
postpone a capital hike by state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka,
which needs to increase its capital by 400 million euros ($533
million), until the end of June, daily Finance reported on
Tuesday.
The requirement to hike capital was made by the European
Banking Authority for a number of European banks.
NLB, the Bank of Slovenia, and the government gave no
immediate comment.
NLB, in which the government has a stake of 55 percent, has
made a loss in the past three years, burdened by non-performing
loans to domestic firms. Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
owns 25 percent of NLB.
The government had said it planned to find a strategic
investor for NLB so the state would not have to pay money into
the bank from its overstretched budget.
The government hopes to reduce budget deficit to 3.5 percent
of GDP this year from 6 percent in 2011 and is planning to issue
a benchmark bond of up to 1.5 billion euros to cover budget
needs next week.
($1 = 0.7504 euro)
