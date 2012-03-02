LJUBLJANA, March 2 Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia's largest bank, has bought back 93.8 million euros ($125 million) of its state-guaranteed bond which matures on July 23, 2012.

The nominal value of the bond, which carries a coupon of 3.25 percent, was thus reduced to 1 billion euros, NLB said on Friday.

Slovenia said earlier this week it was planning to sell more than half its stake in NLB in which it has a 55 percent holding.

Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is NLB's second largest owner with a stake of 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7501 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)