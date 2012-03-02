LJUBLJANA, March 2 Nova Ljubljanska Banka,
Slovenia's largest bank, has bought back 93.8 million euros
($125 million) of its state-guaranteed bond which matures on
July 23, 2012.
The nominal value of the bond, which carries a coupon of
3.25 percent, was thus reduced to 1 billion euros, NLB said on
Friday.
Slovenia said earlier this week it was planning to sell more
than half its stake in NLB in which it has a 55 percent holding.
Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is NLB's
second largest owner with a stake of 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7501 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)