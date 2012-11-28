LJUBLJANA Nov 28 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) plans to raise 375 million euros ($485 million) by selling new shares at the end of December to boost its capital, it said on Wednesday.

The unlisted bank, 61.4-percent-owned by the state, is at the centre of speculation Slovenia could need a bailout next year due to rising bad loans at its banks and a recession amid lower export demand and a fall in spending due to budget cuts.

NLB said it would issue 25 million new shares at 15 euros apiece, raising the number of its shares to 37.6 million.

The bank said existing shareholders would not have a priority right to purchase the new shares. The issue needs to be approved by shareholders at their meeting on Dec. 29 and will only take place if new shares are purchased by Dec. 31.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure that the bank would have sufficient capital in case of a negative development of events in the economy," the bank said, giving no further details.

The government gave no immediate comment on whether it planned to purchase new shares. In July the government injected 381 million euros into the bank to raise its capital strength in line with European Banking Authority demands.

Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns 22 percent of NLB, had said it planned to sell its stake in NLB.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 6.5 billion euros of bad loans, amounting to about 18 percent of gross domestic product.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)