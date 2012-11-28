LJUBLJANA Nov 28 Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) plans to raise 375 million euros ($485
million) by selling new shares at the end of December to boost
its capital, it said on Wednesday.
The unlisted bank, 61.4-percent-owned by the state, is at
the centre of speculation Slovenia could need a bailout next
year due to rising bad loans at its banks and a recession amid
lower export demand and a fall in spending due to budget cuts.
NLB said it would issue 25 million new shares at 15 euros
apiece, raising the number of its shares to 37.6 million.
The bank said existing shareholders would not have a
priority right to purchase the new shares. The issue needs to be
approved by shareholders at their meeting on Dec. 29 and will
only take place if new shares are purchased by Dec. 31.
"This is a precautionary measure to ensure that the bank
would have sufficient capital in case of a negative development
of events in the economy," the bank said, giving no further
details.
The government gave no immediate comment on whether it
planned to purchase new shares. In July the government injected
381 million euros into the bank to raise its capital strength in
line with European Banking Authority demands.
Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns
22 percent of NLB, had said it planned to sell its stake in NLB.
Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 6.5
billion euros of bad loans, amounting to about 18 percent of
gross domestic product.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)