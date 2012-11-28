* Govt to sell entire stake in NLB

* NLB plans capital hike of 375 mln euros (Adds finmin quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Nov 28 Slovenia said it will not take part in Nova Ljubljanska Banka's (NLB) latest capital raising and plans to sell its entire stake in the country's biggest bank.

NLB, 61.4 percent owned by the state, is at the centre of speculation that Slovenia could need a bailout next year. The euro zone member has been hit by rising bad loans at its banks, recession, lower export demand and a fall in spending because of budget cuts.

Earlier NLB said it planned another capital hike to strengthen its balance sheet, this time raising 375 million euros ($485 million) by selling new shares at the end of December.

The bank, whose second-largest owner is Belgian banking and insurance group KBC with a 22 percent stake, will issue 25 million new shares at 15 euros each, adding that existing shareholders would not have a priority right to purchase the new shares.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said the government was looking for an investor who would buy the entire stake.

He added the capital hike was not required by the regulators.

In July the government injected 381 million euros to raise the bank's capital strength in line with the European Banking Authority's demands.

Most of the injection represented the government's purchase of the contingent convertible (CoCo) bond, which will convert into an ownership stake if NLB's Core Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent. NLB's ratio was 9 percent after the capital hike, but has since deteriorated due to rising bad loans.

The government aims to reduce the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year from 4.2 percent in 2012 by cutting spending and increasing taxes.

The government had planned to keep a stake of 25 percent in NLB so as to have a say in major business decisions but Sustersic said they were now planning to sell the whole state's stake to make NLB more attractive for investors who do not appreciate government meddling.

KBC has also said it plans to sell its stake.

Sustersic said investors will be easier to find if the bad loans of state-owned banks, including NLB, would be transferred to a new state institution in exchange for government bonds.

Parliament has already passed legislation for the transfer but the procedure was delayed by trade union demands to hold a referendum. Sustersic hopes the referendum will be rejected by the Constitutional Court by the end of the year.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing 6.5 billion euros of bad loans, amounting to about 18 percent of gross domestic product.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)