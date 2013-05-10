(Corrects the name of the bank to NLB)

LJUBLJANA May 10 Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned NLB, said on Friday it plans to issue new shares to the value of 367.2 million euros ($480.6 million).

The bank will issue an additional 10 million shares at a price of 36.75 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by William Hardy)