LJUBLJANA May 10 Slovenia's largest banks NLB and NKBM , which are both state-controlled, plan capital hikes worth a combined 767 million euros ($1 billion), the banks said on Friday.

The two banks bear the bulk of the 7 billion euros of bad loans which are choking the country's banks and put the country at risk of being the next euro zone member to need a bailout. On Thursday the government pledged to sell 15 state firms and raise VAT in its efforts to avoid having to ask for international help.

NLB said it plans to issue new shares worth 367 million euros while NKBM, which will be put up for sale this year, plans an issue worth 400 million euros.

The government had already said it would recapitalise its banks with an injection of 900 million euros by the end of July.

It also plans to transfer most of the bad loans to a newly established 'bad bank' from June so as to ease the credit crunch and pave the way for privatising the banks. ($1=0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)