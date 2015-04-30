By Sandrine Bradley
LONDON, April 30 Russian steel company
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) is expected to sign a 250
million euro ($280.40 million) syndicated loan this week with
four international banks, banking sources close to the deal
said.
The four-year deal, led by Deutsche Bank, is structured as a
secured pre-export financing and pays a margin of 200 basis
points (bps) over Libor, the sources said.
The new facility for the company's European steel plate
business, the bankers said.
NLMK last tapped the loan market in January 2012 when it
signed a three-year $500 million pre-export financing that also
paid 200 bps over Libor.
NLMK could not be immediately reached for comment, while
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
