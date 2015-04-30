(Adds details from Deutsche Bank statement)
By Sandrine Bradley
LONDON, April 30 Russian steel company
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has signed a 250 million euro
($280.40 million) syndicated loan with four international banks,
led by Deutsche Bank as coordinator, bookrunner and agent.
Deutsche Bank announced the deal on Thursday. The borrower
is NLMK Europe Plate division, a part of NLMK Belgium Holdings
group and the loan is guaranteed by NLMK Group.
The four-year working capital finance facility pays a margin
of 200 basis points (bps) over Libor. The medium term committed
nature of the facility provides financial flexibility to NLMK
Europe Plate, Deutsche Bank said.
NLMK last tapped the loan market in January 2012 when it
signed a three-year $500 million pre-export financing that also
paid 200 bps over Libor.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)