BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a motion on Thursday to challenge President Barack Obama's recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board.
The business trade group asked a U.S. Court of Appeals to add the challenge to a pre-existing case, arguing that Obama's appointments violate the Senate's constitutional right to review board candidates.
"Appointing three of five members to the NLRB in a legally questionable way casts doubt on the work of the entire agency," said Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive of the chamber. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.