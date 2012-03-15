* Chamber files motion to join suit against NLRB
* Calls Obama recess appointments "legally questionable"
WASHINGTON, March 15 The U.S. Chamber of
Commerce filed a motion on Thursday to challenge President
Barack Obama's recess appointments to the National Labor
Relations Board.
Obama set off a furor in January when he bypassed Congress
and installed nominees into politically sensitive jobs at the
NLRB and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Critics contend the recess appointments were possibly
illegal because they were made while the Senate was still
technically in session.
On Thursday, the Chamber followed through on January
promises to consider legal action.
It asked a U.S. Court of Appeals to add the recess
appointment challenge to an unrelated case brought by Noel
Canning, a small bottling company in Washington state, to appeal
an NLRB ruling against it over pay negotiations.
The case provides a vehicle for the Chamber to make a larger
legal argument that Obama's appointments violate the Senate's
constitutional right to review board candidates.
"Appointing three of five members to the NLRB in a legally
questionable way casts doubt on the work of the entire agency,"
said Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive of the
Chamber.
The NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Earlier this month, a federal judge denied a similar
challenge to the NLRB appointments brought by the National
Federation of Independent Business, a small business lobbying
group.
The NFIB joined an unrelated suit over an NLRB rule
requiring employers to display a poster explaining workers'
rights to unionize, but the judge chastised the plaintiffs for
trying to "shoehorn" a political dispute into the case and
refused to consider the issue.
