BRIEF-Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting sets pricing for Shenzhen IPO
April 19 Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting Co Ltd
Dec 18 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 403.6 million yuan ($64.90 million) in UHT milk project in Chengdu city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z71QCL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 19 Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting Co Ltd
* To acquire australian natural skin care business mcarthur skincare for total cash and scrip consideration of $1m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: