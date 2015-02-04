BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 201.1 million yuan ($32.19 million) in packaging plant expansion
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u6sKco
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2465 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY