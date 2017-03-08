WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health has appointed deputy Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat as CEO, replacing BR Shetty, it said on Wednesday.
London-listed NMC Health, an integrated healthcare provider operating across the United Arab Emirates and some Gulf markets, said founder BR Shetty would be joint non-executive chairman of the company.
The company also reported a 38.6 percent rise in 2016 revenue to $1.22 billion, while net profit attributable to parent rose 61.4 percent to $132.7 million.
NMC's shares were down 1.6 percent at 1764 pence at 0907 GMT.
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese; editing by Susan Thomas)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.