By Stanley Carvalho and Matt Smith
ABU DHABI, Feb 16 NMC Health, the
London-listed United Arab Emirates (UAE) healthcare provider,
has agreed a five-year $825 million loan with a group of six
banks that will be used pay down existing debt and fund
acquisitions, the company said on Monday.
The Abu Dhabi-based company said the facility was divided
into two tranches, with both priced in a mix of U.S. dollars and
UAE dirhams, and should save it up to $3.75 million a year in
interest payments.
The first tranche, for $350 million, is an amortising loan
and will be used to refinance existing debts of NMC and its
subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.
The dollar part of this tranche is expected to be priced
initially at 100 basis points over the one-month London
interbank offered rate (LIBOR), with the dirhams part priced at
70 basis points about the Emirates equivalent (EIBOR).
The second tranche of $475 million is for acquisitions, NMC
said, and is a delayed draw-down facility priced at a margin
over one-month LIBOR/EIBOR, which may fluctuate as per the loan
terms.
NMC said it planned to establish centres of excellence in
specific, but unidentified, medical fields at its existing
hospitals and also expand its presence in the rest of the Gulf,
particularly Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of
Dubai, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Standard
Chartered and Union National Bank have
underwritten the facility, Prasanth Manghat, deputy chief
executive at NMC told Reuters.
"It is not a purely liquidity-driven transaction, it shows
the confidence of the banks in NMC and in the UAE's healthcare
sector," Manghat said.
NMC, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
is one of the largest private sector healthcare providers in the
UAE and is expected to see rising demand from a boom in
so-called "lifestyle diseases" in the Gulf, as higher incomes
and unhealthy diets create health problems.
NMC operates general and specialist hospitals, pharmacies
and medical centres across the UAE with plans to expand across
the Gulf.
