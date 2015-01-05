DUBAI/ABU DHABI Jan 5 United Arab
Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health, founded
by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty, is in talks with
bankers for a potential long-term loan, four sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The London-listed company, which operates general and
specialist hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres, has held
talks with both local and international lenders about funding
options, the sources said, with one adding the talks had been
taking place since November.
The sources did not say what NMC, which had total group debt
of $292.2 million as of Sept. 30, would use the money for.
A number of UAE entities have sought new loans or refinanced
existing debts in recent months, as lenders cut rates and loosen
lending terms to secure business, with cash-rich local banks
facing competition from international lenders returning to the
region after withdrawing in the wake of the global financial
crisis.
The sources speculated NMC could raise anything from $600
million to $800 million, with the tenor of the loan likely to be
in the longer-term range of between five and seven years.
A decision on whether to proceed with the loan and which
banks will help arrange the deal is expected around the end of
this month, two of the sources said.
NMC Health declined to comment. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to
the media.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC is one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the UAE and is expected to see rising
demand from a boom in so-called "lifestyle diseases" in the
Gulf, as higher incomes and unhealthy diets create health
problems.
The healthcare provider in August posted a 27 percent jump
in first-half net profit to $40.9 million, aided by higher
occupancy across its hospitals.
In a note published on Monday, brokerage Jefferies
reaffirmed its "buy" rating and price target of 600 pence after
visiting NMC's facilities in the UAE, noting strong upside
potential if it could achieve the same capacity and
profitability in its new hospitals as its existing facilities.
NMC shares were trading 0.4 percent lower at 455 pence at
1227 GMT.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French in Dubai, with
Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by David Holmes)