DUBAI, April 29 NMC Health, the
London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare
provider, has bought two healthcare service providers in the
Gulf Arab state for an enterprise value of $100 million, NMC
said on Wednesday.
The firm bought Americare Group, a provider of in-home
healthcare in Abu Dhabi, the largest of the UAE's seven
emirates, as well as Dr. Sunny Healthcare Group, which runs six
medical centres and three pharmacies in the emirate of Sharjah.
The pair had a combined earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $11.5 million in 2014,
the statement from NMC said.
Investors responded positively to the news -- NMC's shares
were trading 2.7 percent higher at 6.82 pounds at 0830 GMT.
Meanwhile, Numis raised its price target to 8.80 pounds on
the back of the deals, the second time in six weeks it has
increased the figure. .
"Both acquisitions are interesting as they diversify NMC's
revenues (one into a new service line and one expanding
geographically) and both can provide referrals into its existing
specialty hospitals," Numis said.
The purchases add to the acquisition of a majority stake in
Spanish fertility centre Clinica Eugin for an enterprise value
of 143 million euros, announced in February.
NMC signed a $825 million loan in February which would be
used to pay down existing debt and fund acquisitions.
NMC, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
is one of the largest private sector healthcare providers in the
UAE. It operates general and specialist hospitals, pharmacies
and medical centres across the UAE with plans to expand across
the Gulf.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Heinrich)