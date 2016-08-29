ABU DHABI Aug 29 NMC Health said on
Monday it had expanded into Saudi Arabia through an investment
and an acquisition, the first foray into the wider Gulf for the
United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider.
This enabled it to raise its guidance for 2017 group EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
to $300 million from the previously-disclosed $290 million, NMC
said in a statement.
NMC, along with other companies, is tapping into substantial
growth in the sector as the Gulf's increasingly wealthy
population becomes more susceptible to lifestyle diseases such
as diabetes.
It has taken a majority stake in a new 120-bed hospital in
Jeddah by putting $4 million of equity into the operating
company.
NMC will also provide a $9 million two-year loan to its
subsidiary Provita, which will manage the business.
It has also acquired a 70 percent stake in As Salama
Hospital in the kingdom's Eastern Province for $28 million,
adding 140 beds to its total count.
"This represents another major advance towards our objective
of developing a regional leader in the field of specialist
long-term care," said B.R. Shetty, chief executive of NMC.
As well as plans to revamp the existing facilities at
Khobar-based As Salama, NMC said its strategy includes possible
investment and expansion in the central region of Saudi, which
includes the capital, Riyadh.
The London-listed firm now has 1,135 operational beds across
its network, which is primarily in the UAE but also includes
Spanish fertility firm Clinica Eugin.
It generated EBITDA of $115.9 million in the first half of
2016, up 68.2 percent over same period of last year.
