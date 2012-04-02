DUBAI, April 2 UAE healthcare provider NMC
Health raised 117 million pounds ($186.9 million) from
its London initial public offering (IPO), joining a growing list
of Gulf firms seeking overseas listings to counter moribund
regional equity markets.
NMC, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
sold 55.7 million new shares at 210 pence each - the bottom end
of a 200-280 pence price range. A 15 percent greenshoe, or
overallotment option, made up of existing shares could be
exercised at a later date, NMC said on Monday.
The listing, only the second flotation on London's main
market this year after Russian oil producer RusPetro in
January, signals a slight recovery in European equity markets
after a hiatus caused by fears over the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC, one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, operates
general and specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical
centres.
Others tipped to launch IPOs in the coming months include
German chemicals maker Evonik and insurance group Talanx and
Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio, while a part sell-down of
the Russian government's stake in Sberbank could also
be launched in mid-April.
NMC is the first Abu Dhabi company to list on London's main
market. The Gulf Arab region's IPO market has suffered following
the global financial crisis with investor appetite for regional
offerings severely dampened, forcing some firms to look at
London as an alternate destination.
Last year, Dubai-based ports operator DP World
opted for a dual listing on the London bourse to seek better
liquidity and exposure to overseas investors.
Investors from the United Kingdom, as well as Europe, the
United States and the Middle East, participated in the NMC share
sale, Shetty said in a statement. Capital raised would be used
to fund expansion, he added.
NMC's shares rose as much as 7 percent in conditional
trading on Monday, and were 2.4 percent higher at 215 pence by
0756 GMT. Unconditional trading is due to begin on April 5.
Deutsche Bank was the sole sponsor, global
co-ordinator and bookrunner for the IPO. Numis Securities
Limited and Shuaa Capital acted as joint lead
managers.