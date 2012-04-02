DUBAI, April 2 UAE healthcare provider NMC Health, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty, has raised 117 million pounds ($186.9 million) from its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, a statement said on Monday.

The offering was priced at 210 pence per share, towards the bottom end of the 200-280 pence price range. A 15 percent greenshoe, or overallotment, option will be exercised, the statement added.

Abu Dhabi-based NMC, one of the largest private sector healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, operates general and specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres.

Deutsche Bank is the sole sponsor, global co-ordinator and bookrunner for the IPO. Numis Securities Limited and Shuaa Capital are acting as joint lead managers. ($1 = 0.6259 British pounds) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)