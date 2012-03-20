DUBAI, March 20 UAE healthcare provider NMC
Health, founded by billionaire Indian entrepreneur B.R. Shetty,
will raise between $174.6 million and $244 million from its
initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, a source
at a lead bank said on Tuesday.
The price range for the offering has been set at 2-2.80
pounds ($3.18-$4.45), the banker said.
The final amount raised from the offering could increase to
between $200 million and $281 million if a 15 percent greenshoe,
or overallotment, option is exercised, the banker added.
Abu Dhabi-based NMC, one of the largest private sector
healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, operates
general and specialised hospitals, pharmacies and medical
centres.
($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)