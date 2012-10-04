MUMBAI Oct 4 India has shortlisted five banks
including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch for a selldown of some state
shares in miner NMDC Ltd, two sources with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
Others shortlisted by the Indian government's department of
disinvestment are domestic investment banks ICICI Securities
and Enam Securities, said the sources, who declined to
be named as the process is not public yet.
The government plans to divest a 10 percent stake in NMDC by
auctioning shares to investors in a deal that could raise up to
$1.5 billion at current market value.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)